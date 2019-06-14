1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 2,174 Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

1492 Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sailpoint Technologies were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 22.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 48.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,659,000 after acquiring an additional 29,091 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,357,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 25.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 437,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 87,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $404,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $288,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,598 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.06 and a beta of 2.17.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $60.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

