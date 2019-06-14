176,449 Shares in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 176,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth $117,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KL shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. GMP Securities lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

KL stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of -0.34. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $39.76.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.33 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 32.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/176449-shares-in-kirkland-lake-gold-ltd-nysekl-acquired-by-commonwealth-equity-services-llc.html.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.