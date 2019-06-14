$4.52 Million in Sales Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) to announce sales of $4.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.40 million and the lowest is $1.65 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $1.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $64.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.46 million to $132.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $168.43 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $350.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

Shares of DNLI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.82. 7,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.55 and a quick ratio of 11.55. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 2.28.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $458,874.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,500 shares of company stock worth $2,497,218. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

