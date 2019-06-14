$448.04 Million in Sales Expected for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) to report $448.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $441.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $456.00 million. Tripadvisor reported sales of $433.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Tripadvisor to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.85. 18,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,010. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Noel Bertram Watson sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $185,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $572,060.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Tripadvisor by 3,815.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor by 870.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Tripadvisor by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,083 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

