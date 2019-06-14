$75.51 Million in Sales Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will post sales of $75.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.00 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $75.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $325.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $298.00 million to $396.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $455.40 million, with estimates ranging from $354.71 million to $746.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.04 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 46.62% and a return on equity of 2.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.41. 13,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,525. The company has a current ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.37. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 140.74%.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $79,125.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,224.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Caz Investments LP purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 39.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

