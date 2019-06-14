75,300 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7,213.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,115,671 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $387,135.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 317,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $32,539,730.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,111 shares in the company, valued at $38,467,633.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 350,256 shares of company stock worth $35,900,627. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hasbro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.07.
Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $107.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.84 and a fifty-two week high of $109.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.77.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $732.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.96 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.65%.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.
Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.