AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIR. ValuEngine raised AAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get AAR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.71. 17,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,867. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.07. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.52.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.70 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. AAR’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAR will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

In other AAR news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 3,615 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $120,126.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,954.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,014,000 after buying an additional 214,712 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AAR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,266,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,279,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 593,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,178,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AAR by 14.8% during the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 562,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,297,000 after buying an additional 72,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AAR by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after buying an additional 47,106 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.