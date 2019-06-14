Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading Up 10%

Shares of Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI) were up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 168,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 110,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The stock has a market cap of $18.06 million and a PE ratio of 5.50.
About Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI)
Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder and Tagami gold properties located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute, Quebec.
