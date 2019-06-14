AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ACIU has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AC Immune from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $354.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of -0.16.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.36). AC Immune had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $75.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AC Immune will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,092,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in AC Immune by 726.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in AC Immune by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,612,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,039,000 after purchasing an additional 403,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

