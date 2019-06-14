AC3 Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One AC3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. AC3 has a market cap of $1.79 million and $2,132.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AC3 has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000132 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000102 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 54.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About AC3

AC3 (AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network. AC3’s official website is ac3.io. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AC3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

