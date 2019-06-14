Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 128,761 Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 128,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,696,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 232,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,555,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 528,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,368,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 153,708 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 117,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,635,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,811 shares during the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $2.56 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $513.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 2.04.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

