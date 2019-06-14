Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $376,000 in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1,851.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 949,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 901,137 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 10,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $51,336.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut The GEO Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The GEO Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The GEO Group Inc has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

