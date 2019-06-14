Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Stake Raised by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 87.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Acme United were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 100.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 17,203 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 93,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 286,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Acme United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $20.83 on Friday. Acme United Co. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, craft products, and safety cutters under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

