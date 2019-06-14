Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Director Mark L. First Sells 440,000 Shares

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Director Mark L. First sold 440,000 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $32,595,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ADUS stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $952.08 million, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of -0.16. Addus Homecare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $139.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.37 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Addus Homecare from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Addus Homecare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Addus Homecare by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,302,000 after purchasing an additional 790,824 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Addus Homecare during the first quarter worth approximately $9,015,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Addus Homecare by 17.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 882,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,133,000 after buying an additional 128,330 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Addus Homecare by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,368,000 after buying an additional 102,996 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Addus Homecare by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 65,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Director Mark L. First Sells 440,000 Shares” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/addus-homecare-co-nasdaqadus-director-mark-l-first-sells-440000-shares.html.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.