ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.93.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

