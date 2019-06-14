AdEx Tops One Day Volume of $1.03 Million (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One AdEx token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002065 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Kyber Network, Upbit and Bittrex. AdEx has a market capitalization of $12.53 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AdEx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00397018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.54 or 0.02535392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001491 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000388 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00156858 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00018573 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000795 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,430,701 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gatecoin, IDEX, Liqui, HitBTC, Binance, Bittrex, Kyber Network and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.