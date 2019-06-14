Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 2,245 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 12.3% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 635,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,471,000 after purchasing an additional 69,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,774,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $824,693,000 after acquiring an additional 101,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

In other Cognex news, insider John J. Curran sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $2,450,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.03.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

