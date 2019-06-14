AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 1,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $198.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.77 and a 12-month high of $200.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.93.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $2,022,924.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,045,403.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruno Lavandier sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total value of $544,128.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,145 shares of company stock worth $26,628,601. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

