AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 3,239 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,877,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 841,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,739,000 after buying an additional 47,154 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 295.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 799,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,180,000 after buying an additional 597,144 shares during the period. AT Bancorp increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 563,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Trust Co increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Ameritrade Trust Co now owns 507,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,460,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the period.

SCHA stock opened at $70.46 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $78.34.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

