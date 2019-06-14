Advisory Alpha LLC Buys New Position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC lifted its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 3.5% in the first quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 194.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 29,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the first quarter valued at $8,429,000.

Shares of BMV SPTM opened at $36.01 on Friday. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

