Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases Shares of 1,537 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $90.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

NSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

