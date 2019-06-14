Ajo LP Reduces Stake in North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA)

Ajo LP lowered its stake in North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 91.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 164,182 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 105,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,312,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 44.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 55,482 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.63. North American Construction Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.58 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

