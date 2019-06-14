Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alkermes to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Shares of ALKS opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $51.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -320.14 and a beta of 1.90.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $36,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $293,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $2,736,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 776,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,317,653.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,941,720. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 12.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 15.5% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

