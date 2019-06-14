AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.07 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Sunday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.23.

In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $735,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 24,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $2,072,756.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,845.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,134. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $84.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 1-year low of $66.71 and a 1-year high of $87.64.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.84 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 124.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

