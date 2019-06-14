AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,188,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,475,000 after buying an additional 2,158,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,937,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,006,000 after buying an additional 1,897,277 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $32,771,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,292,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,379,000 after buying an additional 545,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.22. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $22.62.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $835.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

