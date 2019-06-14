AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) will announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.65. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.44 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 46.24%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $94.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 24,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $2,010,089.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $42,772.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,164,135 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,627.3% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 963.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

