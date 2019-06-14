AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $89.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AmerisourceBergen continues to gain from its Pharmaceutical segment, World Courier and Specialty Distribution businesses, which have been raking in huge profits over a considerable period of time. Additionally, the company’s Global Commercialization Services and Animal Health unit have been strong. A raised EPS guidance for 2019 instills investors’ optimism in the stock. However, sluggishness at PharMEDium and Lash units have been a headwind over the last couple of quarters. Contraction in gross and operating margin in recent times remains a concern. The company faces other headwinds like conversion of branded drugs and lower price generics. Cutthroat competition in the MedTech space adds to woes. AmerisourceBergen has underperformed the industry year to date.”

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $86.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $94.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.44 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 46.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Richard W. Gochnauer sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total value of $701,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,669. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 24,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $2,010,089.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,164,135. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6,614.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,448,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,263,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,112 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 222.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,343,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,201 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $103,863,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 318.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 907,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,163,000 after acquiring an additional 690,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.