Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $33,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 20,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Amgen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $176.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho set a $208.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.35.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.18, for a total value of $386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,472.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,180. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

