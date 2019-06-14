Amon Market Capitalization Achieves $1.14 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, Amon has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Amon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX and Bancor Network. Amon has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $14,102.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00390792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.55 or 0.02486218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001469 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00154115 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00018070 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,424,131 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

