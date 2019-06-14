Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Cut by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 64,590 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Amphenol by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 405,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95,189 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,896,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,394,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,967 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 49,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Luc Walter sold 24,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $2,460,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 430,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $42,767,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,892,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 834,505 shares of company stock valued at $83,149,103. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $3.35 on Friday, reaching $93.54. The company had a trading volume of 68,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,671. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $74.95 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. Evercore ISI began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amphenol from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

