Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) Shares Bought by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) by 140.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.11% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $29,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBUY. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $223,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBUY opened at $48.89 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $54.55.

