Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $174.14 Million Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,272,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 474,102 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $174,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,260,028 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,038,232,000 after acquiring an additional 47,939,993 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,478,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,303,144,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,232,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,004,000 after acquiring an additional 593,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,050,653 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,478,686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,469,980 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13,963.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,176,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,990,744 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 57.47%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,325,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $86,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,978 shares of company stock worth $7,001,230 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on TJX Companies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Nomura raised their target price on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cowen set a $63.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

