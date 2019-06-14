Analysts Anticipate NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Brokerages predict that NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) will post sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year sales of $9.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $9.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $10.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.47. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.32.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $3.55 on Friday, hitting $90.89. 3,357,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,943,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $117.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 16.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

