Analysts Anticipate Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) to Post $0.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Open Text’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Open Text also reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Text will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Open Text.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.47 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

OTEX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

OTEX opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $30.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

