Analysts Anticipate Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.35. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.16). Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RRR. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie raised Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 12,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $299,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,891 shares in the company, valued at $299,586.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 19,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 19.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

