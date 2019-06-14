Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Big Yellow Group (BYG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Big Yellow Group (LON: BYG):

6/11/2019 – Big Yellow Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/5/2019 – Big Yellow Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/4/2019 – Big Yellow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 972 ($12.70) to GBX 1,037 ($13.55). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/4/2019 – Big Yellow Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/28/2019 – Big Yellow Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/22/2019 – Big Yellow Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 1,042 ($13.62) price target on the stock.

5/21/2019 – Big Yellow Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/21/2019 – Big Yellow Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

5/16/2019 – Big Yellow Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

5/14/2019 – Big Yellow Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/8/2019 – Big Yellow Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of LON BYG traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,023 ($13.37). 208,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,567. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12. Big Yellow Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 834 ($10.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,077 ($14.07).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.42%.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

