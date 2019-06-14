Analysts Set Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) PT at $10.00

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLRS. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $977.50 million, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.18. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.00 million. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

