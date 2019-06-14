Analysts Set TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target at $128.05

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. ValuEngine raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 144,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $13,600,946.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,473,000 after purchasing an additional 190,881 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,871,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,581,000 after purchasing an additional 307,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,453 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,814,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,211,000 after purchasing an additional 682,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,043,000 after purchasing an additional 33,477 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO opened at $110.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.86 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.