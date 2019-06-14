Ancora Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,217 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.2% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 625.3% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 701.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,424.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.81.

In related news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

