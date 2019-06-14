Andra AP fonden Purchases Shares of 48,400 CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 48,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10,630.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,899,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,853,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,196,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,922,410,000 after buying an additional 3,771,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth about $347,360,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,571,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,630,000 after buying an additional 2,400,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,071,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,076,000 after buying an additional 621,262 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $150,228.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,616 shares in the company, valued at $202,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 18,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,259,435.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,884.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $132.55 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $99.99 and a twelve month high of $137.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.34.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.93). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 82.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. New Street Research cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.46.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/andra-ap-fonden-purchases-shares-of-48400-crown-castle-in-sh-sh-nysecci.html.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: What is an SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.