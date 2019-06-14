ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.67, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. ANGI Homeservices has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 8.11%. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Craig M. Smith sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $59,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 7,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $114,804.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 271,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,945. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 779.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 431,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 382,623 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,437,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409,611 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,422,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. 14.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

