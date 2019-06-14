Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Anglo American Platinum Ltd (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.90 and last traded at $54.00. Approximately 171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.95.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/anglo-american-platinum-otcmktsagppf-stock-price-up-0-1.html.

About Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF)

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and gold.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.