ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,961 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,212,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in ANSYS by 11,985.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 435,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,310,000 after acquiring an additional 432,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,779,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,238,602,000 after acquiring an additional 312,390 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in ANSYS by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 941,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,958,000 after acquiring an additional 310,181 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,028,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on ANSYS from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.14.

In other news, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total transaction of $320,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.80, for a total value of $217,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,542 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,603. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $198.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.38. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.80 and a 12-month high of $200.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/ansys-inc-nasdaqanss-shares-sold-by-state-of-tennessee-treasury-department.html.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.