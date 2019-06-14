Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Stake Lowered by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Aqua America by 1,365.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Aqua America in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aqua America in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in Aqua America by 120.5% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, INR Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Aqua America by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTR opened at $40.80 on Friday. Aqua America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.51. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Aqua America had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $201.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Aqua America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aqua America Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Aqua America’s payout ratio is 62.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WTR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Macquarie set a $37.00 target price on shares of Aqua America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Aqua America from $2.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aqua America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

