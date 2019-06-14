Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Shares Down 9%

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) shares traded down 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $2.01. 34,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 52,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Several brokerages recently commented on AQB. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aquabounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Aquabounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 6,521.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Aquabounty Technologies Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQB. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 26,203 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

