Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Up 6.4% After Insider Buying Activity

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.29. 239,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 118,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Specifically, CEO Terry J. Rosen bought 21,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $172,382.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Juan C. Jaen purchased 10,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 125,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,228 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on RCUS. Citigroup reduced their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $371.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a negative net margin of 613.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Svennilson Peter acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,135,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 295.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,470 shares in the last quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,778,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,577,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,810,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,100,000 after purchasing an additional 398,600 shares in the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Up 6.4% After Insider Buying Activity” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/arcus-biosciences-nysercus-shares-up-6-4-after-insider-buying-activity.html.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.