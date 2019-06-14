Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Up 6.4% After Insider Buying Activity

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.29. 239,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 118,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.
Specifically, CEO Terry J. Rosen bought 21,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $172,382.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Juan C. Jaen purchased 10,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 125,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,228 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on RCUS. Citigroup reduced their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $371.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.22.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a negative net margin of 613.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Svennilson Peter acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,135,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 295.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,470 shares in the last quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,778,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,577,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,810,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,100,000 after purchasing an additional 398,600 shares in the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:RCUS)
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.
