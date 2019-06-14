Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Asante Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Asante Solutions stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. Asante Solutions has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $25.38.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $546.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. Asante Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $539,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $1,428,975.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Asante Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Asante Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Asante Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Asante Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the period.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

