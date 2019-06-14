ATLANT (ATL) Price Up 20.3% Over Last 24 Hours

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Exrates. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded flat against the US dollar. ATLANT has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $888.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00383203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.27 or 0.02483399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001454 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00151545 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00019218 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000805 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT was first traded on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OKEx, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

