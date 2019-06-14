AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Boosted by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in AT&T by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,454,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,412,000 after acquiring an additional 112,921 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 84,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,813,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,960 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in AT&T by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 183,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its position in AT&T by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 146,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T opened at $32.29 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $234.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. AT&T had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $44.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $56.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

