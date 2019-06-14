Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AUBN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 19.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 19.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AUBN traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.99. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,936. Auburn National Bancorporation Inc has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $117.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Auburn National Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/auburn-national-bancorporation-inc-nasdaqaubn-shares-bought-by-us-bancorp-de.html.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.